Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYC opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.14. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $397.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total transaction of $32,906,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

