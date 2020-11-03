Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.46.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.