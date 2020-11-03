Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

