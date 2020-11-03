Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

