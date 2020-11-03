Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $348.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,743.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

