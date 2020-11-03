P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $66.39.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

