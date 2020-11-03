Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Outotec in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Outotec in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OUKPY opened at $3.64 on Friday. Outotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

