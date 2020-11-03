ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $43,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

