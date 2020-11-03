OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

