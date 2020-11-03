OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.
