Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

