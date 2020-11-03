Opus Capital Group LLC Has $858,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.