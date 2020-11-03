ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

