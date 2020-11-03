ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.