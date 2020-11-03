Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $924.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

