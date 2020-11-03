Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OCUL opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.46.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
