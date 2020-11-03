NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on December 8th

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from NWF Group plc (NWF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.92. NWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.05.

Get NWF Group plc (NWF.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a report on Monday.

In other NWF Group plc (NWF.L) news, insider Richard Armitage bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £832 ($1,087.01).

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.