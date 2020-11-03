Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

