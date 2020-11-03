NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.06.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

