Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Monday.

Nucleus Financial Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Nucleus Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.48.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

