Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.