NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $3,076.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

