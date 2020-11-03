Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of NVUS opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

