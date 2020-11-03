Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NSC opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.