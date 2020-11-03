Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 46.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $49,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.