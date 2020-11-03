NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $33.32 on Friday. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 807.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

