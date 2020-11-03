Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

