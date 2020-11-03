Netrum Market Cap Hits $19,871.30 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $19,871.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000455 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

