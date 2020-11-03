Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $528.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $484.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.62 and its 200-day moving average is $474.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 52 week low of $281.14 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

