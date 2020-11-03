NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.20.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $84.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after buying an additional 2,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $391,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 374,275 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $144,832,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 262,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 134,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.