NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,692,643. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

