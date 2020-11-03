Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Neles Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neles Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neles Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Neles Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93. Neles Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Metso Oyj, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

