Nebulas (NAS) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,787,742 coins and its circulating supply is 57,248,082 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Allcoin and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

