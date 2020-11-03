National Bank Financial Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.24.

FM opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.01. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

