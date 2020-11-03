NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NH stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NantHealth by 67.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

