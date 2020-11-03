Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

