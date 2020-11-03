Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
