Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $25.66 on Monday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $108,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $49,684.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,492 shares of company stock valued at $939,428. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Morphic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morphic by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 421.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

