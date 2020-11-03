Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $599,026.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

