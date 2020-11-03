Morgan Stanley Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $22.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at $901,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,742,496 shares of company stock valued at $155,056,870. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.