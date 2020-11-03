Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $147.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 191,971 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.