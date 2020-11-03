Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $126.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.92.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,612. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

