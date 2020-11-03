Morgan Stanley Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $225.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Carvana stock opened at $185.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

