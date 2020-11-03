Morgan Stanley Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $84.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.28.

Shares of BAX opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

