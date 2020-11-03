Morgan Stanley Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $315.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $243.30. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

