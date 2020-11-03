Morgan Stanley Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $60.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

