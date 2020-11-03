Morgan Stanley Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $60.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

SSNC stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 199.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 80,361 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

