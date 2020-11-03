Morgan Stanley Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $300.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.66. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

