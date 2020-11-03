Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $117.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

AMETEK stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

