Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $117.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 296,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

