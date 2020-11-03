Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

