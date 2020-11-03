Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of MRCC opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $73,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

